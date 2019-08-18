Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Comparing side by side

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 12.60 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3.

Analyst Ratings

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 229.11% and an $26 average price target. Bicycle Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $18.67 average price target and a 150.94% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders owned 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.