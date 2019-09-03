Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Comparing side by side

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 194.78% for Urovant Sciences Ltd. with consensus price target of $26. Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 224.68%. The information presented earlier suggests that Axcella Health Inc. looks more robust than Urovant Sciences Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional investors held 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.