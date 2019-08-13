Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Comparing side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 3 19.22 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0.00% -87.5% -30.6%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.7 and has 12.7 Quick Ratio. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 238.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 43%. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 75.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 40.87% of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Arbutus Biopharma Corporation -3.78% -21.24% -31.27% -52.02% -83.52% -53.52%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also comprise ARB-1740, a pan-genotypic second-generation siRNA therapeutic in Phase II multi-dose study in Hepatitis B e antigen-chronic HBV patients; and AB-423, a core protein/capsid assembly inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates, including oral surface antigen inhibitors, cccDNA targeting agents, and immunomodulators. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and DCR-PH1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.