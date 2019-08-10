Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Comparing side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.2 while its Quick Ratio is 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 225.00%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 average price target and a 58.84% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.4% and 66.1%. 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.