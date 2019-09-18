Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) Comparison side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 415.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 0.75% respectively. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.