Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Contrasting side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 61,648,351.65% -269.8% -185.3% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 210,559,006.21% -66.6% -59.8%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 78.8% respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 75.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.