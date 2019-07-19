Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Comparing side by side

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.02 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 193.79%. Competitively the consensus price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 118.02% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 73.1%. Insiders held roughly 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.