UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2362.39 N/A -5.02 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1673.29 N/A -3.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Zogenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Zogenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Zogenix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 34.02% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.5. Zogenix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 consensus target price and a 42.89% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zogenix Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Zogenix Inc. has 32.12% stronger performance.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.