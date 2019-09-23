UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2419.56 N/A -5.02 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 91 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

The consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 30.56%. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 59.12%. The results provided earlier shows that United Therapeutics Corporation appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.