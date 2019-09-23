UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|35
|2419.56
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|91
|2.37
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
The consensus target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 30.56%. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $136.83, while its potential upside is 59.12%. The results provided earlier shows that United Therapeutics Corporation appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Summary
United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
