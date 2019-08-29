UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2148.79 N/A -5.02 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 206.08 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 47.01%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.