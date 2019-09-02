UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Since UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2159.91 N/A -5.02 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given UroGen Pharma Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.02% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with average price target of $45.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has stronger performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.