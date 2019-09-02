UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Since UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2159.91
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-43.8%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given UroGen Pharma Ltd. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 34.02% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with average price target of $45.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
|5.15%
|-6.99%
|-20.18%
|-41.23%
|32.03%
|-44.36%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has stronger performance than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
