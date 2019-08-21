UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

As Biotechnology companies, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2259.88 N/A -5.02 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average target price of $45.5, and a 39.78% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.