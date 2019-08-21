UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

As Biotechnology companies, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2259.88
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average target price of $45.5, and a 39.78% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 1.25% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
