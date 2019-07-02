UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1171.00 N/A -4.79 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.86% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with average target price of $45.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.