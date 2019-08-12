UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)

This is a contrast between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2226.96 N/A -5.02 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 41.13% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Neurotrope Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.