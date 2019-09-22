UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|35
|2419.56
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 30.56%. On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 195.46% and its consensus target price is $27.33. The data provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.
Summary
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
