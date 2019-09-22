UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2419.56 N/A -5.02 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 30.56%. On the other hand, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 195.46% and its consensus target price is $27.33. The data provided earlier shows that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.