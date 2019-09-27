UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|33
|0.00
|16.36M
|-5.02
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|1
|0.00
|21.91M
|-2.26
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|49,560,739.17%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|KemPharm Inc.
|2,366,090,712.74%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 81.35% at a $45.5 consensus target price. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has an average target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 50.00%. The data provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than KemPharm Inc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
