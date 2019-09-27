UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 33 0.00 16.36M -5.02 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 1 0.00 21.91M -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 49,560,739.17% -61.2% -56.8% KemPharm Inc. 2,366,090,712.74% 53.1% -171.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and KemPharm Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 81.35% at a $45.5 consensus target price. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has an average target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 50.00%. The data provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than KemPharm Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than KemPharm Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.