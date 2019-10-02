UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 32 0.00 16.36M -5.02 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 50,650,154.80% -61.2% -56.8% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 433,536,269.08% -26% -11.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 92.88% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with consensus price target of $45.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 74.2% respectively. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.