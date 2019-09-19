UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We will be comparing the differences between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|35
|2516.07
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Genprex Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.97
|0.00
In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genprex Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-141.2%
|-136%
Analyst Recommendations
UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genprex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Genprex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 25.55% at a $45.5 consensus price target.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Genprex Inc.
|-9.79%
|-15.91%
|-43.3%
|-32.5%
|-67.57%
|-9.79%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
