UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We will be comparing the differences between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2516.07 N/A -5.02 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genprex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Analyst Recommendations

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genprex Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 25.55% at a $45.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.7% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Genprex Inc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Genprex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.