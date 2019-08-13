UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2226.96 N/A -5.02 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 41.13% at a $45.5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.