UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1171.00 N/A -4.79 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 137.83 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. Its rival Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.86% and an $45.5 consensus target price. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.6 consensus target price and a 51.19% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 92.2%. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.