UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2343.73 N/A -5.02 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 36.43% at a $45.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $19.5, which is potential 90.80% upside. The data provided earlier shows that DBV Technologies S.A. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.