UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2362.39 N/A -5.02 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.64 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.02% and an $45.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and CTI BioPharma Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 53.9%. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, CTI BioPharma Corp. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has weaker performance than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.