UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Since UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1045.68 N/A -4.79 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 21 5.73 N/A -7.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Clovis Oncology Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clovis Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 39.83%. Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average price target and a 150.65% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Clovis Oncology Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 0%. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Clovis Oncology Inc. -6.06% -8.66% -25.22% 19.94% -62.48% 4.51%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Clovis Oncology Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.