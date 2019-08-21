UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

This is a contrast between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2259.88 N/A -5.02 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 39.78% at a $45.5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.