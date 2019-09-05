UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2305.70 N/A -5.02 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.16 N/A -4.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 37.01% upside potential and an average target price of $45.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 21.13% respectively. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.