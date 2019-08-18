UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2222.39 N/A -5.02 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Analyst Recommendations

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 42.14%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average price target and a 421.28% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Caladrius Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 17.9% respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.