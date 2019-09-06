UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2328.61 N/A -5.02 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.56 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 35.66%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $129.33 consensus price target and a 76.92% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was more bearish than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.