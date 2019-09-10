UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2347.19 N/A -5.02 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.40 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.01% and an $45.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 334.78%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 98.7%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.