UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2391.79 N/A -5.02 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 59.20 N/A -5.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $45.5, and a 32.08% upside potential. Arvinas Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.5 average price target and a 20.83% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Arvinas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 71.1%. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Arvinas Inc. has 107.63% stronger performance.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.