UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Reaches $33.95 After 7.00% Up Move; Shorts at NESTE OIL ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (NTOIF) Lowered By 2.05%

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) has declined 24.15% since September 1, 2018. Some Historical URGN News: 26/03/2018 – UroGen Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA UGN-101 PHASE 3 INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED CR 59%; 15/05/2018 – UroGen Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – INTERIM RESULTS SHOWED COMPLETE RESPONSE (CR) RATE OF 59 PERCENT IN PATIENTS WITH LOW-GRADE UTUC; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – CRS TO DATE REMAIN DURABLE AT THREE, SIX AND NINE-MONTH FOLLOW-UP IN PHASE 3 OLYMPUS TRIAL OF UGN-101; 21/05/2018 – UroGen Gel Works in More Than Half of Study's Cancer Patients; 15/03/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $73.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 01/04/2018 – UroGen Pharma Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 24/05/2018 – Moshe Arkin, Affiliates Report Stake In UroGen Pharma

NESTE OIL ORDINARY SHARES FINLAND (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) had a decrease of 2.05% in short interest.

More notable recent Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Neste OYJ declares EUR 2.28 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "UnitedCorp Releases Q2 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance" published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Neste: All-Time High – Seeking Alpha" on June 07, 2016.

Neste Oyj, a refining and marketing company, provides oil refining and renewable solutions in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $24.17 billion. The companyÂ’s Oil Products segment markets and sells gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; heating, heavy fuel, and base oil; and lubricants, traffic fuel components, solvents, liquefied petroleum gas, and bitumen. It currently has negative earnings. This segment serves oil companies, as well as companies marketing oil, lubricants, and fuel products.

Among 2 analysts covering UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:URGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares has $5000 highest and $4100 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 34.02% above currents $33.95 stock price. UroGen Pharma Ltd. – Ordinary Shares had 2 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.