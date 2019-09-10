UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparing side by side

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2349.31 N/A -5.02 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 36.88%. On the other hand, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 29.55% and its consensus target price is $37. The results provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.