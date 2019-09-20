UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2360.30 N/A -5.02 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $45.5, and a 31.09% upside potential. Competitively Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $37, with potential upside of 19.78%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, UroGen Pharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 34% respectively. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.