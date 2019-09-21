UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparing side by side

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2370.16 N/A -5.02 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.57 N/A -0.52 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 30.56%. Competitively the consensus price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2, which is potential 54.44% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 25.1%. Insiders owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.