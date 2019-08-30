UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Comparing side by side

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2155.04 N/A -5.02 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus target price of $45.5, and a 46.59% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 98.6% respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.