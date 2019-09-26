UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 1905.80 N/A -5.02 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $45.5, and a 65.76% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 91.3%. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.