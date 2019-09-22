UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2419.56 N/A -5.02 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 30.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.5. Competitively the average price target of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $23.67, which is potential 294.50% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Myovant Sciences Ltd. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences Ltd. has 56.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.