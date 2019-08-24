UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2152.27 N/A -5.02 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.22 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 46.77%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 average target price and a 869.23% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.