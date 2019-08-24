UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2152.27
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|3.22
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The average target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 46.77%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.6 average target price and a 869.23% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., analysts belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 99.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
