UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2259.88 N/A -5.02 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.49 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 39.78%. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 25.22%. The results provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 86.6%. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.