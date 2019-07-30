UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Contrasting side by side

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1037.32 N/A -4.79 0.00 Galapagos NV 117 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Galapagos NV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Galapagos NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 40.95%. Competitively Galapagos NV has an average target price of $146.6, with potential downside of -18.55%. The information presented earlier suggests that UroGen Pharma Ltd. looks more robust than Galapagos NV as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 16.78% of Galapagos NV shares. About 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while Galapagos NV has 24.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.