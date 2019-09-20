UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Comparing side by side

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2464.69 N/A -5.02 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 28.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 55.8% respectively. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.