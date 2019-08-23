UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Comparing side by side

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2200.17 N/A -5.02 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Equillium Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Equillium Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 43.58%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 27.7%. About 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has stronger performance than Equillium Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Equillium Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.