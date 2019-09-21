UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2419.56 N/A -5.02 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Ratings

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 30.56% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.5. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a -20.08% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, UroGen Pharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 35.8% respectively. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 136.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.