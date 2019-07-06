UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Contrasting side by side

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1113.57 N/A -4.79 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 127.64% stronger performance.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.