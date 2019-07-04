UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Contrasting side by side

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1133.73 N/A -4.79 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 10.92 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Dermira Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 28.97%. Competitively Dermira Inc. has an average price target of $18.88, with potential upside of 108.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dermira Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.2% and 78.9%. About 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -8.76% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.