UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Contrasting side by side

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|32
|0.00
|16.36M
|-5.02
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|7
|0.00
|7.69M
|-8.48
|0.00
Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|51,478,917.56%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|112,426,900.58%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 92.15% upside potential and an average price target of $45.5. Competitively Axcella Health Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, with potential upside of 298.94%. The results provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 0%. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than Axcella Health Inc.
Summary
Axcella Health Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
