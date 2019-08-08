UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) Comparison side by side

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1112.98 N/A -5.02 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 37.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 15.1% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.