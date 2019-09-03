UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2159.91 N/A -5.02 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1129.54 N/A -0.71 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s consensus target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 34.02%. Meanwhile, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 165.68%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.