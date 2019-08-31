UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparing side by side

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2362.39 N/A -5.02 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 65 108.11 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us UroGen Pharma Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 34.02% at a $45.5 average target price. Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has an average target price of $75, with potential upside of 84.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that AnaptysBio Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was more bearish than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.