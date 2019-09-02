Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

This is a contrast between Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -6.03 0.00 The Chemours Company 27 0.36 N/A 4.34 4.40

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Urban Tea Inc. and The Chemours Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Chemours Company 0.00% 79.5% 10.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Urban Tea Inc. and The Chemours Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Tea Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Chemours Company 0 1 4 2.80

The Chemours Company on the other hand boasts of a $35.6 average price target and a 151.24% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Urban Tea Inc. and The Chemours Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.71% and 83.4%. Insiders owned roughly 22.8% of Urban Tea Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, The Chemours Company has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year Urban Tea Inc. was more bearish than The Chemours Company.

Summary

The Chemours Company beats on 9 of the 9 factors Urban Tea Inc.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.