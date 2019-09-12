Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) compete with each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Tea Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -6.03 0.00 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.36 N/A 1.01 26.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Urban Tea Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Urban Tea Inc. and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Tea Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.71% of Urban Tea Inc. shares and 96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc. shares. Urban Tea Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 22.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Tea Inc. -14.49% -29.49% -76.75% -61.6% -58.84% -50.36% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Urban Tea Inc. had bearish trend while Koppers Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Koppers Holdings Inc. beats Urban Tea Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.